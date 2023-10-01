Lefroy House overall champ in BCS Athletics Day meet

Shimla, September 30
Students showcased their prowess during 164th Annual Sports and Athletics Day at Bishop Cotton School (BCS) here on Saturday. Lefroy House won the overall sports award. It also won the Challenge and Proficiency Cup.
The Victor Ludorum Cup (Champion of the Day) was first awarded to Kabir of Class X but in a review, Sarthak K of Class XI was adjudged the winner.
Simon Weale, Director of Bishop Cotton School and former first-class cricketer, said, “The event celebrates the major role sports have in the life of every young Cottonian. Our boys are constantly challenged in a range of activities that develop their character and prepare them for life beyond the school gates.”
One of the highlights of the day was the daring ‘hoop of fire’ event, which involved jumping through a blazing ‘hoop of fire’ and landing in a forward roll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case