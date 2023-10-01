Lefroy House overall champ in BCS Athletics Day meet

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

Students showcased their prowess during 164th Annual Sports and Athletics Day at Bishop Cotton School (BCS) here on Saturday. Lefroy House won the overall sports award. It also won the Challenge and Proficiency Cup.

The Victor Ludorum Cup (Champion of the Day) was first awarded to Kabir of Class X but in a review, Sarthak K of Class XI was adjudged the winner.

Simon Weale, Director of Bishop Cotton School and former first-class cricketer, said, “The event celebrates the major role sports have in the life of every young Cottonian. Our boys are constantly challenged in a range of activities that develop their character and prepare them for life beyond the school gates.”

One of the highlights of the day was the daring ‘hoop of fire’ event, which involved jumping through a blazing ‘hoop of fire’ and landing in a forward roll.

