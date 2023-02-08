Legacy waste disposal begins, 2 sites cleared

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 7

As much as 79,916 tonnes of the total 2,63,641 tonnes of legacy waste across the state has been cleared while 1,83,724 tonnes is yet to be treated.

Two of the 16 sites at Sundernagar and Sarkaghat have been cleared of this waste which comprises municipal solid waste lying dumped for years at various dumpsites. It is a mix of partially or completely decomposed biodegradable waste, plastic waste, textiles, metals, glass and other components, informed Director UD, Manmohan Sharma. The disposal of this waste, which is an environmental hazard, has gained momentum after the issue was highlighted by The Tribune recently.

A review meeting on the legacy waste clearance was held by the Directorate of Urban Development (UD) at Shimla today. It was presided over by Ashish Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Urban Development), and Manmohan Sharma, Director, UD. Commissioners of municipal corporations, executive officers, secretaries and agencies engaged in its disposal attended the meeting from across the state.

Its disposal is being monitored by the National Green Tribunal since 2018.

Ashish Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, (UD) directed that legacy waste being a serious health hazard, which deteriorates the soil and underground water quality, should be scientifically treated in a time-bound manner.

“A strategy has been devised for its scientific disposal, including the use of machines, manual clearing and outsourcing of work by the UD to ensure speedier disposal of this waste,” informed Sharma.

Various measures have been initiated to clear this waste. These include the installation of 10 trommel machines in nine ULBs. In other areas where the waste is less, manual clearing is being done using wire mesh. The excavated and stabilised waste is spread over wire mesh and screened. The soil-like material is used as manure and it is either given to local residents or used by the ULBs in its own parks. Out of the remaining material, the recyclables are extracted using labour and sold to scrap dealers while the dry material is baled and sent to cement plants for co-processing.

A foul stench emanates from the legacy waste pile up at the Salogra dumping site on the Solan-Shimla national highway. Residents have been complaining of the waste percolating into water bodies and pungent odour in the air which has made the area unhealthy for habitation.

In Solan, as much as 20,000 tonnes of legacy waste had accumulated at Salogra-based dumpsite. “About 6,000 tonnes of legacy waste has been disposed of at Salogra while the process was underway to dispose of the remaining waste,” said Rajiv Kaura, Deputy Mayor, Solan Municipal Corporation.