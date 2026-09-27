Legal awareness camp held in Chamba’s Prahnavi village

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chamba, organised a legal awareness camp at Gram Panchayat Prahnavi to sensitise people about poverty alleviation measures and legal assistance available to poor and disadvantaged sections of society.

Around 68 people attended the camp, which was addressed by DLSA Chamba Secretary Ekansh Kapil and Gram Vikas Coordinator Manjeet Kaur.

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The speakers informed participants about the rights of poor and vulnerable sections and the legal and welfare services available to them. They said financial constraints should not deprive anyone of access to justice and eligible persons could avail themselves of free legal advice and assistance through the legal services authorities.

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The participants were also apprised of various schemes and programmes of the National Legal Services Authority. Information was shared on the objectives of the “Community Mediation: Towards a Litigation-Free Rural India” programme and the role of community mediation in resolving disputes amicably at the grassroots level.

The villagers were further sensitised about employment, social security, education, healthcare, housing, food security and other welfare schemes. Pamphlets containing information on legal services and government welfare schemes were also distributed among the participants.

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The camp aimed to take information about legal rights and services to poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged sections, create awareness about their rights and facilitate their access to government welfare schemes and legal assistance.