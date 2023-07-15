Legal bodies told to reach out to rain victims

Shimla, July 14
The Executive Chairman of the HP State Legal Services Authority, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, has directed all the District Legal Services Authorities and Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committees to help the victims of the recent rainfall in the state.
They are also directed to notify their landline numbers as helpline numbers for legal assistance, besides the National Helpline - 15100. This was stated by Prem Pal Ranta, Member Secretary, HP State Legal Service Authority.
