Legal education extends beyond classroom, says law varsity VC

Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) on Friday began its Deekshaarambh 2026 Orientation Programme for newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students.

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The inaugural session marked the beginning of the students’ academic journey and introduced them to the university’s ethos, values and academic culture. The programme opened with a welcome address by Prof S S Jaswal, Dean, Academic Affairs, who welcomed the students and their parents to the HPNLU family.

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He highlighted the importance of the orientation programme in ensuring a smooth transition to university life and encouraged students to actively participate in the diverse academic and co-curricular opportunities available on the campus.

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Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Priti Saxena introduced the students to the university’s vision, academic framework and institutional achievements. She said earning a law degree demands dedication, discipline and extensive reading.

Encouraging students to develop strong reading habits and intellectual curiosity, she said legal education extends beyond the classroom and requires continuous engagement with legal developments, literature and contemporary issues. She also familiarised the students with the University’s academic ecosystem, research opportunities, centres of excellence and various student-led initiatives.

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Prof Rattan Singh, vice-chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, reminded students of their responsibility towards the nation and urged them to contribute to India’s growing role in the global community. Stressing the importance of legal education, he said law forms the foundation of a just, democratic and civilised society. He added that law, at its core, embodies common sense guided by reason, fairness and justice.