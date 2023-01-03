Legal literacy camp in Chamba district

Chamba, January 2
A legal literacy camp was organised under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Pukhri gram panchayat of Bhattiyat subdivision in Chamba district.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vishal Kaundal, who is also the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, spoke on various subjects, including the Domestic Violence Act, Right to Information Act, Fundamental Rights, Panchayati Raj Act, Consumer Protection, Right to Education, and the women’s helpline number. He said, “The legal services authority provides free legal aid to people earning less than Rs 3 lakh per year to protect their rights and ensure that no one faces injustice.”
However, he said no income limit had been prescribed for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, women and children affected by disasters. One may submit an application to the authority to avail free of cost legal facility, he added.
Kaundal urged people to follow Covid guidelines and use masks and sanitisers.
