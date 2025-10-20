Legal studies institute adjudged best delegation

Himachal Pradesh University Institute of Legal Studies (HPUILS) was named the best delegation at the two-day Model United Nations and Youth Parliament, organised by the institute with support from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Youth Circuit Chandigarh, concluded successfully.

More than 200 students from across the country participated in the event. Parth Sharma, student from Himachal Pradesh University Institute of Information Technology, was named the best delegate in the ‘United Nations General Assembly’ category, Kanika Sharma, a student of Convent of Jesus and Mary School Chelsea (CJM), was awarded the best commendation award. Aastha, from HPNLU, won the best delegate award in United Nations Security Council category.

