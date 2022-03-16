Legislators of Himachal Pradesh complain of media misreporting

Shimla, March 15

Cutting across party lines, the Vidhan Sabha today took serious note of an attempt by a section of the media to show legislators in bad light and tarnish their image.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha. “A section of the media has tried to tarnish the image of the MLAs by misreporting that the Cabinet had enhanced their allowance to Rs 4 lakh, which is wrong,” he said amid the thumping of tables by both Opposition and treasury benches. He sought a clarification from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the issue.

Thakur said those who were opposed to giving pension to the legislators should have the guts to come and contest elections. “Let employees contest elections to get entitled to pension,” he added.

Asha Kumari demanded suitable action against such reporting as it involved the question of the dignity of the office of the legislators.

Speaker Vipin Parmar assured the members that after examining the record, action would be taken as per the rules.—TNS