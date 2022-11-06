 'Legislators, party to decide CM' : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

'Legislators, party to decide CM'

'Legislators, party to decide CM'

Pratibha Singh, Himachal Congress President



Virbhadra Singh still resides in the hearts of the people of Himachal who will vote for development they had witnessed during successive Congress governments. The Assembly elections will be fought on issues like price rise, unemployment and the government’s failure to protect the interests of employees, youth, farmers and apple growers, HPCC president Pratibha Singh tells Pratibha Chauhan. Excerpts

What are the election issues for the Congress?

The elections will be fought on the issues of development, price rise and unemployment. We are confident that the Congress will comfortably win and form government. The BJP government has failed to fulfil promises made to people like providing jobs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Himachal several times but given nothing. Opening institutions is meaningless unless staff are posted there. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has inaugurated projects that the Virbhadra Singh government had initiated.

Do you feel that the Congress will get votes in Virbhadra Singh’s name?

Raja Sahib still resides in the hearts of the people of Himachal. They fondly remember him, as they know he had dedicated 60 years of his life to serve them. They will definitely vote for the Congress.

Your family is often targeted for being royal and a symbol of dynastic politics? Your take.

This is unfair criticism, as my husband despite being from a royal lineage lived a simple life. He dedicated his life to serving people. We consider ourselves fortunate that we are members of this family. People gave their mandate to me, my husband and son.

Do you feel that having many contenders for the Chief Minister’s post will damage the party’s poll prospects?

After Raja Sahib there is no leader who could match his big stature. As a result, there can be many contenders for the Chief Minister’s post, which is normal.

There is speculation that you also are in the race for the top post?

No, it is wrong to say that I am in the race for the Chief Minister’s post. It is for the legislators and the party leadership to decide who will be Chief Minister.

The BJP attributes your victory in the 2021 Mandi Lok Sabha byelection to a sympathy wave following Virbhadra Singh’s death?

The BJP keeps finding excuses to defend its defeat. It was not a small achievement to cover a gap of 4.25 lakh votes and win the byelection though not with a big margin. Moreover, the Congress with its meager resources was pitted against the might of the BJP government. However, the people of Himachal voted for development, which they had witnessed during successive Congress governments.

