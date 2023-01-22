Leh highway restored to traffic

Mandi, January 21
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today restored the Manali-Leh highway to movement of 4x4 vehicles through the Atal Tunnel between Manali and Keylong.
The highway was blocked since Friday due to heavy snowfall near the Atal Tunnel. The Tandi-Killar road was also restored to traffic up to the Kadu Nullah in Lahaul and Spiti.
The administration also allowed the movement of tourist vehicles up to the Solang valley from the Manali side. As a result, a large number of tourists were seen heading towards the Solang valley to enjoy snow activities such as zorbing ball, skiing, paragliding and zip line, etc. Many tourists were also seen moving towards Anjani Mahadev in the Solang valley to have a glimpse of snow-made Shivling.
Ashish Kumar and his wife Neena Sharma, tourists from Delhi, said, “It was an amazing experience to enjoy the view of nature in the Solang valley after fresh snowfall. Snow-clad mountains around the valley were the highlight of our trip.”
