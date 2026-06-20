Lekh Ram, Pramila Devi elected Bilaspur Zila Parishad chairman, vice-chairperson unopposed

The Zila Parishad chairman and vice-chairperson were elected unopposed in polls held in Bilaspur on Friday. Lekh Ram was elected chairman, while Pramila Devi was chosen as vice-chairperson of the Zila Parishad (ZP).

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Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said the election process began after the required quorum was met, with 10 of the 14 elected ZP members present. He added that Lekh Ram was declared elected unopposed as chairman and Pramila Devi as vice-chairperson, as no other nominations were filed for either post, allowing the process to conclude without a vote.

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The name of Lekh Ram, ZP member from Ward No. 12 (Jukhala), was proposed by Jarnail Singh (Ward No. 06, Rohal) and seconded by Narendra Kumar (Ward No. 05, Badgaon).

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The name of Pramila Devi, who represents Ward No. 04 (Nanawan), was proposed by Ashok Kumar (Ward No. 10, Barmana) and seconded by Raksha Kumari (Ward No. 02, Gahar).

Other ZP members present during the election included Jamna Devi (Ghandalvi), Raksha Kumari (Gahar), Nishu Devi (Kutheda), Narendra Kumar (Badgaon), Jarnail Singh (Rohal), Sapna Kumari (Bamta), Ashok Kumar (Barmana), and Tarsem Singh (Kotkhas).

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Members absent during the proceedings were Asha Devi (Jejvi), Devansh Chandel (Jangla), Surbhi Thakur (Namhol), and Ratan Chand (Swahan).