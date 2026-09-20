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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Leopard enters house in Himachal's Sirmaur; rescued after 36 hours, released in forest

Leopard enters house in Himachal's Sirmaur; rescued after 36 hours, released in forest

Capturing it required a tranquilliser gun, a sharpshooter and the whole process was successfully conducted

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PTI
Nahan, Updated At : 05:55 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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A leopard which entered a house in a village in Sirmaur district’s Sangrah subdivision has been rescued after 36 hours, officials said on Sunday.

According to eyewitness Rambhaj, the big cat entered a ground-floor room of retired teacher Meena Ram’s house in Chuinadhar village to hunt a dog. The leopard attacked the dog in the room and a fierce fight ensued between them.

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Upon realising the leopard had entered the house, the family latched the door from the outside and informed the Forest Department.

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A Forest Department team led by Sangrah Forest Range Officer Satya Prakash Sharma arrived at the scene on Friday.

Forest officials said capturing the leopard required a tranquilliser gun and a sharpshooter who were called from outside, a process that took considerable time.

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After 36 hours, the leopard was tranquillised safely and released into a nearby dense forest. A medical examination confirmed that the leopard was in perfect health.

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