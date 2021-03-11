Leopard kills woman in Jawali village

Nurpur, August 10
A leopard killed Ayodhya Bibi (60) while she was asleep in her house at Bagga village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district last night.
Bibi was sleeping in the porch of her house while her husband was sleeping in the room when the leopard attacked her. Their son was guarding the maize crop near their house. On hearing her cries, her husband woke up but the leopard ran away.
The family immediately took seriously injured Bibi to Tanda Medical College where doctors declared her brought dead. SDM, Jawali, Mahinder Pratap Singh said that a relief of Rs 10,000 had been given to the bereaved family.
Additional SP, Nurpur, Surinder Sharma said that the Jawali police had recorded a case and a forensic science laboratory team visited Bibi’s house to collect circumstantial evidence. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination.
