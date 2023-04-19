Leopard mauls boy

Our Correspondent

KULLU, APRIL 18

A leopard mauled a boy at Kathla village in Dalash area of Anni subdivision of this district yesterday.

According to information, the six-year-old child was playing in the courtyard of his house. The leopard entered the house and took away the boy in the forest area in the evening.

The incident was reported to the Forest Department. The family members and the villagers searched for the child in the adjacent forest the whole night but without any success. The mutilated body of the child was recovered from the forest in the morning.