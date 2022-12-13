Leopard on the prowl, panic strikes Palampur villages

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 12

Residents of Aima, Bundla and Sughar villages in the thickly populated areas of Palampur are spending sleepless nights as a leopard is on the prowl in the area.

The residents of the affected villages said they were unable to do their routine work for the past two days as a leopard was spotted in a tea garden near Chopati Chowk last night. A local youth also captured the leopard in a video, which went viral on social media, creating panic in the area.

The youth, who made the video, said he was on his way to Palampur when he spotted the leopard hiding in a tea garden adjoining the road near Chopati Chowk.

The villagers said a cow was also found dead in the local waterbody near the tea garden, which was probably killed by the leopard.

They have reported the matter to the Forest Department. The presence of the leopard has forced the locals to remain indoors after the sunset. The labourers working in the tea garden are also scared and moving in groups for pruning tea bushes.

The administration has issued safety guidelines for the residents and advised them not to leave their home alone.

