Leopard rescued in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, July 1

“A male leopard, which was rescued from Dramnala village of Dhulara panchayat in Bhattiyat forest range, has been safely transferred to the Gopalpur Zoo in Kangra,” said Dalhousie Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajneesh Mahajan.

Villagers had informed Forest Range Officer Sanjeev Kumar that a leopard was spotted at Dramnala. Promptly responding to the call, officials successfully rescued the leopard and handed it over to the wildlife medical specialist at Gopalpur Zoo and Rescue Centre.

Dr Ashok Chandel, the wildlife medical specialist, confirmed that the male leopard was ill and was given immediate first aid.

The DFO expressed gratitude to the vigilant locals who informed the department about the presence of the leopard. He also urged people living in rural areas to maintain cleanliness around their houses and regularly clear bushes to ensure a safe environment for both humans and wildlife.