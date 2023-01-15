Leopard scare at agri varsity

Dharamsala, January 14
The students and the staff of Palampur Agriculture University living on its campus are facing a leopard scare. The university administration has issued an advisory to the students and the staff to be beware of a leopard on the prowl in the area.
The advisory cautioned them that people had sighted a leopard near agriculture college of the university. The students and the staff living on the campus should be careful while going out at night. It is common for wild animals to come downhill near human habitations during the winter.
