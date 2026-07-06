Leopard spotted inside residential building in Shimla

Panic erupted amongst local residents in Totu area in Shimla after a leopard was seen entering the premises of a residential building. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms, showing the leopard entering the premises of a house owned by former Councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Vivek Sharma around 2.00 am on Monday.

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The leopard was seen roaming in the building for a few minutes in CCTV footage before leaving the premises. Sensing the gravity of the situation, locals have urged the Forest Department to install a cage in the area, saying leopards are frequently spotted in the area. Residents said they are living in fear and are avoiding stepping out at night as they fear of being attacked by leopards.

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This is the second time that a leopard has been spotted in the residential areas of the state capital in the past few weeks. Earlier on June 24, a leopard was spotted in the New Shimla area at night. It was also spotted attacking a stray dog. Another leopard was spotted inside a washroom in a residential building in Garkhal area in Solan district on July 3, which was later rescued by the forest department.