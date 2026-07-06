DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Leopard spotted inside residential building in Shimla

Leopard spotted inside residential building in Shimla

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:42 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Panic erupted amongst local residents in Totu area in Shimla after a leopard was seen entering the premises of a residential building. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms, showing the leopard entering the premises of a house owned by former Councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Vivek Sharma around 2.00 am on Monday.

Advertisement

The leopard was seen roaming in the building for a few minutes in CCTV footage before leaving the premises. Sensing the gravity of the situation, locals have urged the Forest Department to install a cage in the area, saying leopards are frequently spotted in the area. Residents said they are living in fear and are avoiding stepping out at night as they fear of being attacked by leopards.

Advertisement

This is the second time that a leopard has been spotted in the residential areas of the state capital in the past few weeks. Earlier on June 24, a leopard was spotted in the New Shimla area at night. It was also spotted attacking a stray dog. Another leopard was spotted inside a washroom in a residential building in Garkhal area in Solan district on July 3, which was later rescued by the forest department.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts