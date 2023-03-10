Leopard spotted, panic grips Jhanjiri residents

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

Panic gripped residents of Jhanjiri and adjoining areas as a leopard was spotted in the district on Wednesday late evening. Movement of the wild cat was captured in a CCTV camera installed near a house in the area.

As per information, the leopard entered the courtyard of a house in the area and when people raised an alarm, it ran away. It did not attack anyone. Forest Department officials were informed about the wild animal by the residents.

A department official said efforts were on to capture the leopard.