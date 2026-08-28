Leopard successfully rescued in Rao-Nasloh area of Mandi after scientific, data-driven operation

The Mandi Forest Division successfully rescued a leopard from the Rao-Nasloh area of Mandi district on Friday morning following a systematic and science-based operation involving field surveillance, spatial analysis, camera-trap monitoring and expert consultation.

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The leopard had reportedly been repeatedly preying on livestock in the area, with frequent sightings and signs of its movement being reported by local residents. Following these reports, the Mandi Forest Division initiated a structured assessment to understand the animal’s movement patterns and identify suitable locations for its safe capture.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of Mandi Divisional Forest Officer Sanjeev Sharma, with coordination and supervision by Assistant Conservator of Forests Navjot Singh Mian. Under the leadership of Mandi Range Forest Officer Ajay Chandel, two field teams were constituted and led by Forest Block Officers Chinta Devi and Kamal Singh.

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The teams carried out regular day and night patrolling, along with detailed field-sign studies. Pugmarks, scat, scraping marks, livestock kill sites and other indicators of leopard activity were documented and their locations recorded.

The collected field information was subsequently geo-referenced and plotted on Google Earth. Spatial analysis of sightings, pugmarks, scat sites and livestock kill locations helped identify probable movement corridors and activity zones. The area was also assessed according to risk levels to facilitate targeted surveillance and patrolling.

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Five camera traps were installed at strategic locations identified as potential movement corridors. Photographs and video footage from the cameras helped confirm the leopard’s regular routes, activity periods and movement patterns. The data, combined with ground verification and expert advice, helped progressively narrow down suitable trap locations.

Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, experts were also consulted during the operation. Their inputs were correlated with camera-trap data and field observations to strengthen the behavioural assessment and rescue strategy.

Based on the combined evidence, two cage traps were strategically placed at selected locations. Selective baiting was used according to the leopard’s activity and feeding behaviour, while forest teams maintained continuous surveillance.

The operation reached a successful conclusion at around 5:00 am today, when the leopard entered one of the designated cage traps and was safely taken into forest department custody.

Officials said the operation demonstrated the effective use of field intelligence, technology, GIS-based spatial analysis and expert knowledge in managing human-leopard conflict while prioritising both public safety and wildlife welfare.