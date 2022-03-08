Shimla: Leprosy home not inspected, state officers summoned

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 7

The HP High Court today directed the Secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment), Director (Health), Deputy Commissioner Shimla and District Welfare Officer, District Shimla to remain present before the court on March 21 to explain why the officer concerned has not inspected the leprosy home situated at Leprosy Colony, Phagli, Shimla, despite the order of the court.

During the course of hearing, it was contended by the counsel of the petitioner that despite the order passed by the court on January 7, 2021, whereby the court has directed the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, to inspect the site personally and ensure necessary repair work within a period of four weeks but despite this the Deputy Commissioner, neither inspected the site personally, nor got the repair done.

Lacks facilities The petition alleged that leprosy patients were allotted a building at Fagli almost a decade ago. Since then, no maintenance has been undertaken.

The building lacks basic amenities, like toilets and water. The electric fittings are in dangerous condition, while windows and doors are broken.

However, the Additional Advocate General contended that though belatedly but on March, 4, 2022, the District Welfare Officer had sent an estimate of Rs 40 lakh for carrying out the repairing work to the Director, Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, Minorities and the Specially abled, Shimla, and the repair work of the said leprosy home will be carried out soon after the sanction of budget.

Expressing concern on this, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed that “the officers of the state are so insensitive towards the people suffering with leprosy staying in a dilapidated home.” The court further observed that “this only shows the lack of concern on the part of executive to those staying in leprosy home, most of whom are between 60 to 85 years.”

The court passed these orders on a petition filed by one Neeraj Shashwat, who has alleged that the matter was taken up with various authorities but in vain.