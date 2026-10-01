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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Less than 10-year service: Retirees covered under NPS urge Sukhu to honour pension promise

Less than 10-year service: Retirees covered under NPS urge Sukhu to honour pension promise

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his first visit to the Fatehpur Assembly constituency after assuming office on May 30, 2023, had promised a federation delegation of launching an honorarium-based pension scheme for employees and officers covered under the NPS whose service period fell short of the mandatory 10 years.
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The New Pension Scheme (NPS) Retired Government Pensioners’ Federation has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to honour his commitment of providing a dignified pension to government employees and officers who had retired after rendering less than 10 years of service.

Sanjeev Guleria, president of the federation, said in a statement issued at Nurpur that a delegation of the federation had met the Chief Minister during his first visit to the Fatehpur Assembly constituency after he assumed office on May 30, 2023. A memorandum seeking pension benefits for NPS employees, who had retired without completing the mandatory 10-year service period, was submitted to the Chief Minister in the presence of local MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, he added.

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Guleria claimed that the Chief Minister had assured the delegation that an honorarium-based pension scheme would be introduced for employees and officers covered under the NPS and whose service period fell short of the mandatory 10 years. However, he added that more than three years had passed since the assurance but the state government had neither framed a policy nor issued a notification to provide relief to the affected retirees.

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Guleria said that many such retired employees were now between 65 and 70 years of age and had devoted their prime years to government service. He added that in the absence of regular pension, they were facing financial uncertainty in their advancing years.

He urged the Chief Minister to intervene personally and expedite the formulation of a policy to provide pension or suitable financial assistance to such retirees. He added that providing social and financial security to employees, who had served the government, should be treated as a matter of dignity and justice, rather than as an act of charity.

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