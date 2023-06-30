Less than normal rainfall likely for next two weeks

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 29

The first two weeks in the month of July are likely to witness less than normal rainfall.

“Overall, the state is likely to receive less than normal rainfall over the next two weeks. Some places, however, could get more than normal rainfall,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The forecast will bring some relief to the state that has been reeling under heavy spell of rain since the advent of monsoon on June 24. In the last one week, the state has seen 105 per cent more than normal rainfall, which wreaked havoc in the state. The districts of Solan and Mandi recorded over 200 per cent more than normal rainfall, while district Shimla received 175 per cent excess rainfall in the past one week.

The state is limping back to normalcy from the disruption caused by heavy rain over the last few days. As many as 37 roads continue to be disrupted, while 69 water schemes are yet to be restored.

After heavy downpour over the last few days, not much rainfall was recorded on Thursday. Nahan, Kangra, Kufri and Dhaulakuan were among the few places that recorded over 5mm rain today.