Library orientation concludes at Dharamsala college

A week-long library orientation programme organised by the Central Library of PG Government College, Dharamsala, concluded on Wednesday on the occasion of National Librarian’s Day. The programme aimed to acquaint newly admitted students with the college library’s academic resources while encouraging their literary, creative and artistic talents through various competitions.

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During the orientation sessions, students were introduced to the Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC), digital journal databases, borrowing procedures and reading-room etiquette. Guided tours of the reference, textbook, periodicals and competitive examination sections were also conducted.

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The programme culminated in a tribute to SR Ranganathan, the ‘Father of Library Science in India’, on his birth anniversary. Competitions in photography, declamation, poster-making, slogan-writing, collage-making and ‘Vocal for Local’ were organised.

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In the ‘Vocal for Local’ competition, Anaita Sharma, Nitin and Rohiteshwar La secured the first three positions, while Sameer, Gautam and Akshit topped the collage-making competition. Vrindha, Tanishk and Anirudh won the photography competition.

Gautam, Palak Rangra and Yulendha Dutt secured the top three positions in poster-making, while Yulendha Dutt, Sadhika and Khusboo excelled in slogan-writing. In declamation, Radha, Sarika and Pushpa Dhiman bagged the first three positions.

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Librarian Anjana Dharwal and Assistant Librarians Kavita and Shashi Lata, along with faculty members, presented prizes and certificates to the winners. Students were encouraged to make regular use of library resources for their academic and personal development.