Library’s 24-hour section opens

The ABVP said the 24-hour section of the HPU Library has been opened after almost two years. The student body said it had been demanding the opening of this section for quite some time. The HPU administration was reluctant to open this section due to the fear of the pandemic and students were facing problems. The ABVP also demanded that there should be no shortage of chairs in the library.

7-day Yoga camp starts today

Sunil Upadhyay Education Trust is organising a seven-day yoga camp from March 21 at Longwood in Shimla. The camp will be held from 7am to 8am and will be open for people of all age groups. Trust secretary Surender Sharma said the world is fighting a pandemic from the past two years and yoga could help people fight coronavirus as well as other diseases.