Licences must for business: Rampur Municipal Council Executive Officer

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 17

Rampur Municipal Council Executive Officer Varun Sharma said it was necessary for all businessmen/traders operating in the area under the Rampur Municipal Council to obtain trade licences.

He urged traders who do not have a licence to obtain one at the earliest.

Starting from April 1, trade licences are being issued for various periods — one year, five years, 10 years and 15 years.

The fees for obtaining licences for small-scale traders are — Rs 100 for 1 year, Rs 400 for five years, Rs 700 for 10 years and Rs 1,300 for 15 years.

For medium-scale traders, the fees are Rs 200, Rs 800, Rs 1,400 and Rs 2,600 for one, five, 10 and 15 years, respectively.

Similarly, large-scale traders are now required to pay Rs 500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,500, and Rs 6,500 for one, five, 10 and 15 years, respectively.

According to Sharma, legal action could be taken against traders found operating without a trade licence in the area under the jurisdiction of the MC. He also reminded traders with expired licences to renew them in time to avoid the late fee.