Solan: Licensees told to deposit arms

Solan, October 26

The Solan police today directed all licensce holders to deposit their arms at the nearest police station or with the nearest gun dealer at the earliest failing which they would be proceeded against legally under section 188 of the IPC.

The offence is punishable with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with a fine which may extend or with both.

Barely 15 per cent of the about 6,300 licensees have deposited their weapons in Solan police district after the model code of conduct came into force. Virender Sharma, SP, Solan, said that the pace of depositing weapons had been tardy in Solan police district. — TNS

He warned the licensees to adhere to the directions or face strict action which includes seizure of the weapons. Recommendation to cancel their license would also be made to the district magistrate.

While a large number of weapons are licensed for crop protection, some are also licensed for self-defence.

#solan