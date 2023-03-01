Life term for 2 in murder case

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 28

The District and Sessions Judge, Mandi, has sentenced two persons to rigorous imprisonment for life for killing three persons of a family in 2011.

A dispute between two families settled in an area under the Jogindernagar police station in Mandi was the reason behind the crime. A case was got registered against the duo by the family of the deceased.

District Attorney Kulbhushan Gautam said the prosecution got recorded the statements of 38 witnesses in the court in connection with the case. After hearing both sides, the court sentenced convicts Kulbhushan and Virender to rigorous life imprisonment under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC, besides imposing a fine of

Rs 3 lakh on them. If the convicts failed to pay the fine, they would have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three more years.