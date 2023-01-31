Life thrown out of gear in Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi & Kullu districts

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 30

Heavy snowfall crippled life in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti and in some parts of Mandi and Kullu districts today. Due to snowfall in these districts, many villages have plunged into darkness. The snowfall has caused considerable damage to power supply cables.

Lahaul and Spiti district has been cut off from the rest of the state due to heavy snowfall in Kinnaur and Kaza on NH-505, which connects Spiti region with Kinnaur. Similarly, the Manali-Leh highway has been blocked to traffic beyond Manali towards Lahaul valley because of heavy snowfall near Atal Tunnel and its nearby places.

Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, received around 30 cm snow, while Kaza, the administrative centre of the Spiti region, got around 30 cm snow. Around 177 roads have been blocked within the district. As many as 48 roads are blocked in Udaipur subdivision, 86 in Lahaul subdivision and 43 roads in Spiti subdivision in the district. Similarly, 130 electricity transformers have been disrupted in Lahaul and Spiti. Due to the damage, many villages have been engulfed by darkness in the district.

Kaza Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma said that the Border Roads Organisation has engaged its workforce and machinery to restore the NH-505 from Sumdo ahead up to Kaza. The HP State Electricity Board officials have been asked to restore power supply in Spiti valley at the earliest for the convenience of people.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said that as soon as weather conditions improve, the BRO will engage its workforce and machinery to restore the Manali-Leh highway for traffic. People have been advised to avoid

venturing into avalanche-prone areas in the district

in the next few days. There are chances of snow avalanche occurring on the Manali-Leh highway axis at different locations.

In Kullu and Mandi districts, the Aut-Luhri highway and the Manali-Rohtang highway were blocked to traffic. Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri highway received heavy snow during the day, which blocked this highway to traffic between Kullu and Ani.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said around 35 roads were blocked in the district, while 232 electricity transformers were disrupted. Efforts were on to restore road connectivity and power supply in the district.

Mandi Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said that as many 19 roads were blocked in Mandi district, mostly in the Seraj area, and 327 electricity transformers were disrupted. Restoration work for road connectivity and power supply is underway.

#Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti