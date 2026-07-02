Lifeline restored: HRTC resumes direct Chamba-Killar bus service

Ending nearly a year of travel hardship for residents of the remote tribal Pangi valley, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has restored its direct Killar–Chamba bus service via the 4,500-metre-high Sach Pass, reconnecting the valley with Chamba through its shortest and most vital road link after an 11-month suspension.

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The bus service was restored on Wednesday.

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The revival of the service brings major relief to thousands of residents who had been forced to spend Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 on private taxis for a one-way journey after the bus service was suspended in August 2025, nearly two months before the seasonal closure of the pass, following extensive damage caused by monsoon rains.

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The resumed service restores an affordable and dependable lifeline for students, patients, government employees, traders and other residents of the remote tribal region.

Sach Pass remains the most crucial road link connecting Pangi subdivision with Chamba. Although the route was reopened for light vehicles in late April, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a fitness certificate for heavy vehicles only last week after carrying out extensive restoration work.

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"The Killar–Chamba–Killar bus service has been restored from July 1, 2026. The bus departs daily from Chamba at 5 AM and from Killar at 9 AM. The one-way fare has been fixed at Rs 432. We appeal to the people to make maximum use of this service. HRTC remains committed to providing safe, reliable and convenient transport services," said Anshit Sharma, HRTC Regional Manager, Keylong.

Local residents welcomed the resumption of the service and urged the government to introduce additional buses on the route to meet passenger demand.

Located in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas, the Sach Pass route is the lifeline of Pangi valley. Despite being the shortest link to Chamba, the narrow, largely unpaved mountain road takes more than 10 hours to cover the 175-km journey.

The route remains operational only until October 15, after which heavy snowfall forces its annual closure. During winter, Pangi residents have to travel through Jammu & Kashmir or Kullu–Manali, stretching the journey to nearly 700 km and pushing taxi fares to around Rs 2,000 per person for a one-way trip.

Spread over 1,595 sq km, Pangi valley is home to nearly 25,000 people living in 55 villages under 19 gram panchayats. With limited public transport and prolonged winter isolation, the HRTC bus service remains not just a mode of transport but a vital lifeline connecting the tribal valley with the rest of Himachal Pradesh.