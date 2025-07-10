DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Lift safety norms to be enforced strictly

Lift safety norms to be enforced strictly

Those who intend to set up lift can apply online on edistrict.hp.gov.in
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:33 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
In order to enhance public safety and security, besides cultivating an element of accountability, the Lift Safety Norms, which include approval and obtaining licence, have been made mandatory for all types of lifts, both within public and private premises.

Stating this here today, Secretary, Public Works, Abhishekh Jain stated that the Himachal Pradesh Lift Act, promulgated in 2009, mandated that every owner of a place intending to install a lift shall apply for permission within one month after the completion and a licence to operate the same.

“There was limited awareness among the public about the Himachal Pradesh Lift Safety Act and there were 1,000 lifts registered across the state till August 31, 2024, as compared to 1,900 as of now,” he said. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasised developing an online portal for lift approval and other registration and licensing issues, so as to ensure the safety and security of the people, Abhishekh Jain added.

Jain stated that those who intend to set up lift on their premises can apply online on edistrict.hp.gov.in and can go on citizen portal to get themselves registered.

The Secretary, Public Works, added that now the registration, permission and renewal has been made online, besides the fee can be deposited through the payment gateway to register for setting up the Lift.

