Light rain brings down mercury, 73 roads closed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 28

Several parts of the state, including Shimla, received light rainfall, while the higher reaches in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi and Kangra received light snowfall in the past 24 hours.

“The intensity of rain and snow is likely to increase over the next 24 hours. We are expecting a fairly widespread rain in the plains and lower hills and rain and snow in most places in mid and high hills over the next 24 hours,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Currently, 73 roads are closed due to inclement weather, maximum (65) in Lahaul and Spiti.

For Wednesday, the weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti. According to the department, there could be disruption of essential services such as water and electricity, communications etc. Besides, the visibility is also likely to decrease in certain places.

Paul said precipitation would not only the break the long dry spell but also bring down the temperature that had been soaring in February. “Precipitation and fall in temperature will bring some relief to the farmers and fruit growers, who are suffering due to high temperature,” he said.

The Director, however, sounded a warning that the chances of precipitation after tomorrow are quite slim for about two weeks. “As things stand at the moment, we can hope for some rainfall in the third week of March,” he said.