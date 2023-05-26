Light rain in parts of Himachal, MeT office issues ‘yellow’ alert from May 27 to 30

PTI

Shimla, May 26

Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday as the local MeT office issued a ‘yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in 10 districts from May 27 to 30.

Arki received 48 mm of rain followed by 30 mm in Jhandutta, Chauri 24 mm, Seobagh 22 mm, Banjar 21 mm, Guler 17 mm, Ghamroor, Khadrala, Baldwara, Pandoh and Mashobra 15 mm each, Narkanda, Nagrota Suriyan and Berthin 13 mm each, Saloni, Dalhousie and Kandaghat 12 mm each and Bilaspur and Bharmaur 11 mm each.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were below normal. Kukumseri was coldest at 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night while Una recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Following inclement weather conditions over the past few days, nine roads have been closed to traffic in the state.

Himachal received 70 per cent excess rains in May this year as the state received 92.1 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 54.3 mm from May 1 to May 26.

#Shimla