Home / Himachal Pradesh / Light rain lashes parts of Himachal, MeT warns of fresh western disturbance from October 27

Light rain lashes parts of Himachal, MeT warns of fresh western disturbance from October 27

40 roads closed for vehicular traffic across the state; efforts underway to restore connectivity, says Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 09:38 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tourists take a stroll on a sunny day at the Ridge in Shimla on Friday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
Light to moderate rains lashed some parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, while the weather officer here cautioned that a fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region from October 27.

Pandoh received 24.5 mm of rain in 24 hours since Thursday evening, followed by Mandi 16.2 mm, Sarahan 15.5 mm, Jogindernagar 12 mm, Gohar 9 mm, Narkanda 7.5 mm and Bhunter 4.8 mm.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Kangra, Sundernagar, Bhunter and Shimla. Shallow fog engulfed Sundernagar while winds gusting up to 54 kmph lashed Reckong Peo, Bajaura, Seobagh and Kufri.

Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district saw an appreciable fall in the minimum temperatures, recording a low of minus 2 degrees. However, there was no significant change in the maximum temperatures, with Una being the hottest during the day with a high of 32.3°C.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region from October 27, the meteorological office said.

During the post-monsoon season from October 1 to 24, Himachal Pradesh received 68.9 mm of rain against a normal of 22.9 mm.

Efforts are on to restore road connectivity, and at present, 40 roads are closed for vehicular traffic in the state, said Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

