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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Light rain likely in 5 Himachal districts today, yellow alert till May 24

Light rain likely in 5 Himachal districts today, yellow alert till May 24

Weather in remaining parts of the state is expected to remain dry

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:46 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness another spell of rain from today. According to the state's Meteorological Centre, light precipitation is likely to occur in isolated places across Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts in the next few hours.

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However, weather in remaining parts of the state is expected to remain dry.

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There is also a forecast of continuous rainfall at isolated places of the state till May 24, with intense showers on May 21 and 22, for which yellow warning has also been issued.

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Weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours during which minimum temperatures were up by 2°C to 3°C. Minimum temperature in Shimla is 20.4°C, Dharamsala 18.2°C, Manali 13.8°C, Kangra 21.4°C, Solan 17.4°C, Mandi 21.1°C, Bilaspur 22.5°C, Una 21.4°C, Kufri 14.3°C, Chamba 18.7°C, Paonta Sahib 25°C, Nahan 20.1°C and Keylong 7.3°C. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 6.1°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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