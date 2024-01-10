Light snow at Shimla, Kufri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

Shimla and its surrounding hill stations of Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda received a brief spell of snowfall today afternoon. The first snowfall of the season at these places lasted just a few minutes, leaving the locals and tourists disappointed.

People have been anxiously waiting for rain and snow to snap the dry spell that has started affecting fruits, crops and water availability in various parts of the state.

“The spell lasted just about 10 minutes. The snow had just started to accumulate on the ground when the precipitation stopped. After a while, there was no sign of snow left on the ground,” said a hotelier of Kufri.

Despite the brief spell of snowfall, there is no likelihood of any more precipitation over the next few days. As per the Weather Department, the weather will be dry from tomorrow onwards. The Weather Department is expecting some precipitation after January 18.

Meanwhile, the average maximum temperature at most places in the state continues to be above normal with Berthin recording the highest temperature of 20.2 °C. The average minimum temperatures continue to be normal, with Kukumseri recording the lowest temperature of -8.6 °C.

