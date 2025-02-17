Light snow, rain likely on February 19, 20

Weather is likely to remain largely dry on February 17 and 18, but there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at a few places in the state on February 19 and many places on February 20. The fresh spell of precipitation will be triggered by a fresh western disturbance hitting the region on February 19.

While the precipitation will reduce after February 20, there is still a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu on February 21 and 23.

There is a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places on February 19 and 20.

Very light rain and snow have been recorded in some parts of the state in the last 24 hours, but there has been no significant change in the average minimum and maximum temperatures in the state.