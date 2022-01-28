Light snowfall in Shimla, Kufri

Keylong coldest | Weather office predicts dry weather for four days

Light snowfall in Shimla, Kufri

Icicles hang from the roof of a building after snowfall in Shimla on Thursday. Photo: Amit Kanwar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 27

The cold wave intensified in the region today while moderate to dense fog made visibility difficult in several pockets of lower hills. Light snowfall was witnessed at a few places; Nichar received 7 cm of snow, Kufri 3 cm, Shimla 2 cm and Kalpa 1 cm.

As many as 299 roads (145 in Lahaul and Spiti, 54 in Shimla, 41 in Chamba, 26 in Kullu, 22 in Mandi, eight in Kinnaur and three in Sirmaur) are still closed while 81 power transformers and 92 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state.

Meanwhile, light rain was witnessed in parts of lower hills. Naina Devi received 22 mm of rainfall, Sarkaghat 9 mm, Pachhad 8 mm, Bangana and Jubbar Hatti 7 mm each, and Gohar 6 mm. The local Met office has predicted dry weather in the state for the next four days.

The minimum temperatures remained 1 to 2 degrees below normal. Keylong was the coldest at minus 15.3°C, while Kalpa recorded minus 7.2°C, Kufri minus 3.6°C, Manali minus 2.5°C, Dalhousie minus 1°C and Shimla 0.3°C. The maximum temperatures increased by 2 to 3 degrees. Bilaspur was the hottest at 20.5°C.

Heavy landslide blocks Chamba-Bharmour NH

Chamba: The Bharmour tribal area continues to remain cut off for plying vehicular traffic from the district headquarters due to blockade of Chamba-Bharmour national highway (NH) by heavy landslides near Mehla on Wednesday. Danger of further landslides at the site looms large.

Bharmour MLA Jia Lal Kapoor along with Deputy Commissioner DC Rana took stock of the condition of the highway. The MLA held a meeting with officials for the restoration work which was attended by Deputy Commissioner DC Rana, NHPC’s Chamera-II general manager SK Sandhu, Himachal’s geological wing expert Sharad Chander, JSW power project general manager Sanjeev Mahajan, NH Executive Engineer Rajiv Sharma, PWD Executive Engineer Jeet Singh Thakur, besides other officials.

The measures suggested by the experts for restoration of the highway, using means like high-pressure spray of water, controlled blasting, manual stepping, etc were discussed in detail. Accordingly, restoration work on the National Highway has started.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the Chief Medical Officer to deploy a medical officer and the paramedical staff at the community health centre, Choori. He has also asked Block Development Officer Mehla to repair the walkway.

In the meeting, Chamba SDM Naveen Tanwar informed that relief funds were being provided to a family affected by the landslide.

