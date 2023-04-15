Light to heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over next 5 days in Himachal

ANI
Shimla, April 15
Himachal Pradesh will experience light to heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next five days, informed Shimla Meteorological Centre on Saturday.
The bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre stated, “Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. Thunderstorms, lightning & hailstorm are likely to occur over plains, and low and mid hills on April 17 and 18. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over low and mid hills on April 18 and 19.”
According to the bulletin, there is no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours. Normal and average Maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal.
Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is the highest in the state while the lowest temperature was recorded at Keylong (3.4 degree Celsius), informed IMD, Himachal Pradesh.
“Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorms. Farmers have been advised to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments”, reads the statement.
As rainfall activity is likely to increase from April 17 with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, people are asked to take adequate safety measures. Also, hailstorm is likely to occur in the low and mid hills of the state at isolated places, informed IMD, Himachal.
