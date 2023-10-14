Light to moderate rain likely from today in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Light to moderate precipitation, associated with thunderstorm and lightning, is likely in low and mid hills in the state from October 14.

As per the Weather Department, there will be increase in the rain activity on October 15 and 16 with the possibility of isolated spells of heavy rain in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul Spiti during the period.

Besides, light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in the districts of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur and higher reaches of Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra during this period. “The precipitation activity is likely to reduce with light to moderate rainfall in state from October 17,” said the spokesperson for the Weather Department.

Due to the precipitation, the average maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to decrease by 2 to 3 degree over the next two to three days.

In view of the expected rainfall, there could be disruption of traffic and other essential services in hilly district of state. There is a possibility of flashfloods, too, alongside watershed and other channels in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti. There could be reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and disruptions of essential services like water, electricity and communications.

In view of the falling temperatures, farmers have been advised to arrange for drainage facility and avoid irrigation during spells of heavy rainfall.

The department has also advised people to avoid going to areas with water-logging problems and avoid staying in and around vulnerable structure.

#Shimla