Light to moderate rain, snowfall likely tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 24

The Weather Department issued a yellow alert for light to moderate snowfall on higher reaches of the state on Monday.

“We are expecting light to moderate rain and snowfall on Sunday as well. On Monday, though, there are greater chances of snowfall on higher reaches,” said an official from the Weather Department.

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely on Sunday and Monday.

Currently, the temperatures in the state are normal and slightly above normal. Today, the lowest temperature was recorded at Sumdho (-1.0 degree Celsius) while Paonta Sahib logged the highest temperature at 26.0 degree Celsius yesterday.

Meanwhile, the month of November has been a little dry, recording 23 per cent deficit rainfall. As against the normal rainfall of 14.2 mm until November 24, the state has recorded just 11mm rainfall.

