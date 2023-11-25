Light to moderate rain, snowfall likely tomorrow

Shimla, November 24
The Weather Department issued a yellow alert for light to moderate snowfall on higher reaches of the state on Monday.
“We are expecting light to moderate rain and snowfall on Sunday as well. On Monday, though, there are greater chances of snowfall on higher reaches,” said an official from the Weather Department.
Thunderstorm and lightning are likely on Sunday and Monday.
Currently, the temperatures in the state are normal and slightly above normal. Today, the lowest temperature was recorded at Sumdho (-1.0 degree Celsius) while Paonta Sahib logged the highest temperature at 26.0 degree Celsius yesterday.
Meanwhile, the month of November has been a little dry, recording 23 per cent deficit rainfall. As against the normal rainfall of 14.2 mm until November 24, the state has recorded just 11mm rainfall.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice