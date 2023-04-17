Light to moderate rainfall likely from today: MeT

Shimla, April 16
The Weather Department is expecting light to moderate precipitation (rain/snow) along with thunderstorm/lighting and hailstorm from tomorrow evening for the next three to four days across the state.
The latest disturbance is likely hit the peak intensity on April 18 and 19.
As per the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in parts of districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and adjoining area during April 18-19.
Light to moderate snowfall activity is likely in higher reaches of the district of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu and adjoining areas. The spell is likely to be accompanied with occasional thunderstorm/lighting and hailstorm in plains, low and mid hills of state during this period.
The Weather Department is expecting a fall in average minimum and maximum temperatures after 24-36 hours. At the moment, the average maximum temperatures are appreciably above normal, with over 10 towns in the state recording maximum temperatures above 30 degree Celsius. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature for the day at 38.0 degree Celsius.
The Weather Department is expecting disruption in traffic and other essential services in hilly district of state and disruption of power and communication facilities in low and mid hills of state. While the tourists have been warned to be careful, the department has advised farmers to take required safety measures to protect their crops.
