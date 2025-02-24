DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Light tremors felt near Jai Devi in Mandi

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 10:24 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Jai Devi in Mandi district at 8.42 am today. According to the latest reports from the seismological department, the earthquake had a depth of 7 km.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 31.48° N and longitude of 76.95° E in the Mandi region. Authorities have not reported any significant damage or casualties so far, but residents in the region felt the tremors.

The earthquake’s moderate intensity has raised concerns, as Himachal Pradesh is known to be seismically active. The authorities have been monitoring the situation closely, and there are no immediate reports of major disruptions to infrastructure or services.

The residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.

