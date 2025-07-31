DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Lightning strike kills 120 livestock in Boh valley

Lightning strike kills 120 livestock in Boh valley

A team of veterinary pharmacists Harbans Singh and Surendra Kumar, along with attendants Kewal Ram and Karan Singh, visited the site to assess the damage
article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sheep and goats were killed due to lightning in Boh valley on Wednesday.
Advertisement

In a tragic incident during heavy rain, a lightning strike killed at least 120 sheep and goats near the sacred Droneshwar Mahadev temple in Kanikot Jot Dhar of Boh valley in Kangra district.

Advertisement

The lightning reportedly struck late last night. The devastation was discovered this morning by herders Uttam Chand of Sapera village, Buddhi Singh of Sapeda (both from Kangra) and Nathuram of Bhiora in Chamba district. Nathuram, after reaching a nearby camp on foot, alerted fellow herders about the tragedy.

Chairman of the State Co-operative Wool Procurement and Marketing Federation Limited, Manoj Kumar Thakur, expressed his condolences, stating, “I understand the pain of the herders. Their entire livelihood depends on animal husbandry. We will ensure all possible help is provided by the state government and district administration.”

Advertisement

A team of veterinary pharmacists Harbans Singh and Surendra Kumar, along with attendants Kewal Ram and Karan Singh, visited the site to assess the damage.

Local youths — Avdesh Kaushal, Riharu Ram, Pankaj Kumar, Raju Ram, Vikas Kumar, Rajkumar, Jeet Kumar and Goda Ram — also helped the officials in evaluating the loss. The herders have appealed to the government for urgent compensation, saying that the lightning strike has caused severe financial hardship. They urged authorities to act swiftly to provide relief and support.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts