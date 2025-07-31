Lightning strike kills 120 livestock in Boh valley

In a tragic incident during heavy rain, a lightning strike killed at least 120 sheep and goats near the sacred Droneshwar Mahadev temple in Kanikot Jot Dhar of Boh valley in Kangra district.

The lightning reportedly struck late last night. The devastation was discovered this morning by herders Uttam Chand of Sapera village, Buddhi Singh of Sapeda (both from Kangra) and Nathuram of Bhiora in Chamba district. Nathuram, after reaching a nearby camp on foot, alerted fellow herders about the tragedy.

Chairman of the State Co-operative Wool Procurement and Marketing Federation Limited, Manoj Kumar Thakur, expressed his condolences, stating, “I understand the pain of the herders. Their entire livelihood depends on animal husbandry. We will ensure all possible help is provided by the state government and district administration.”

A team of veterinary pharmacists Harbans Singh and Surendra Kumar, along with attendants Kewal Ram and Karan Singh, visited the site to assess the damage.

Local youths — Avdesh Kaushal, Riharu Ram, Pankaj Kumar, Raju Ram, Vikas Kumar, Rajkumar, Jeet Kumar and Goda Ram — also helped the officials in evaluating the loss. The herders have appealed to the government for urgent compensation, saying that the lightning strike has caused severe financial hardship. They urged authorities to act swiftly to provide relief and support.