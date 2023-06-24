Lights stolen from paragliding site

Palampur, June 23
Miscreants have reportedly stolen lights installed at the paragliding landing site at Bir.
The state Tourism Department had recently installed these lights when the Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) organised the Pre-International Paragliding World Cup Championship there. Now, the department has dismantled the remaining lights to prevent more thefts.
Baijnath DSP Puran Chand said no the Tourism Department had not lodged any complaint in this regard so far.
