LINEMAN ELECTROCUTED

Nahan: An electricity board lineman died on the spot after he received an electric shock while fitting a fuse in a transformer in the Ronhat area of Shillai subdivision. Lineman Jagat Singh, a resident of Panog village, was working at Konla Chyog village when the mishap occurred. The police have registered the case and a probe is underway. OC
Workshop on Viksit Bharat
Shimla: A workshop and symposium on the topic ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ was organised here on Saturday in the Department of Evening Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, in which post graduate students, alumni and teachers of the department participated.
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers