LINEMAN ELECTROCUTED

Nahan: An electricity board lineman died on the spot after he received an electric shock while fitting a fuse in a transformer in the Ronhat area of Shillai subdivision. Lineman Jagat Singh, a resident of Panog village, was working at Konla Chyog village when the mishap occurred. The police have registered the case and a probe is underway. OC

Workshop on Viksit Bharat

Shimla: A workshop and symposium on the topic ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ was organised here on Saturday in the Department of Evening Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, in which post graduate students, alumni and teachers of the department participated.

