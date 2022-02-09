Link education with field work: Himachal Governor

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 8

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said that the education system must be associated with field work and field visits for students should be organised regularly. He interacted with the teachers and students of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Cluster University here.

He added that Himachal has a rich biodiversity and it should be documented properly with the help of research fellows and locals, as they have better knowledge of local plant species.

He stressed research work in agriculture and allied activities such as beekeeping. He asked the teachers to promote herbal garden, extension activities etc. “Traditional knowledge should be taken to the forefront and should be included in the agenda of the university,” he added.—

