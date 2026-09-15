Link Hindi to every branch of knowledge: Prof Mahavir Singh

Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahavir Singh urged educators today to connect the Hindi language with every branch of knowledge. He stated that Hindi must not remain confined strictly to traditional literature and language studies.

Professor Singh spoke as the chief guest at a Hindi Divas programme. The Department of Hindi hosted the event in collaboration with the Central Bank of India regional office. Attendees gathered around the official theme, “Hindi: The Language of Knowledge, Science, Cultural Dialogue, and National Unity.”

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor noted that Hindi Divas serves as more than a single day of celebration. He explained that the annual event offers a vital opportunity to shoulder responsibilities toward culture, knowledge traditions, and collective identity.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor also presented prizes to the winners of various academic competitions held on September 10 and 11.

Amisha from the Department of Political Science won first place in the speech contest. Kritika from the Department of Economics and Jyoti Thakur from the Department of Hindi shared second place. Saksham Sharma from Political Science, Payal Sharma from Commerce, and Divya from Law tied for third place.

Advertisement

Vishal Sharma from the Department of Sanskrit secured first place in the poetry recitation competition. Sakshi Thakur from the Hindi Department took second place. Vicky Thakur from Education and Geeta Kumari from Hindi shared third place. Deepak Raj from the Hindi Department claimed first place in the essay writing competition.