Link road inaugurated in Fattehwal village in Una

Una, AUGUST 21
Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti today dedicated to the public a village link road in Fattehwal village of Una Assembly segment. A sum of Rs 18 lakhs has been spent to provide connectivity to two habitations.
Speaking on the occasion, Satti said the Jai Ram Thakur government has given top priority to provide road connectivity to every household. Referring to other link roads laid during the last four-and-a-half years in the village, he said Labana hamlet had been provided road link with adjoining Bangarh panchayat at a cost of Rs 10 lakhs. Another road linking a hamlet with Fattehwal bridge at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs and a third link road in the village laid at a cost of Rs 12 lakhs had been provided.
Satti said despite Covid restrictions, the pace of development has not been slowed down, adding that the Bangarh-Nangran-Ghalour chowk via Morbadh road is being strengthened under a NABARD assistance at a cost of Rs 3.5 crores. He added that the Bangarh-Fattehwal road had also been strengthened at a cost of Rs 72 lakhs, while new class rooms have been constructed in the adjoining Jakhera government school at a cost of Rs 43 lakhs.
