Lion of Ranian: Major Mankotia held the line for Amritsar

Major Basdev Singh Mankotia, a fourth-generation soldier, hails from one of Himachal’s most distinguished military lineages. His family’s legacy is unparalleled — his father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all honoured with the title Sardar Bahadur and the Order of British India (OBI) for their exceptional services in the First and Second World Wars.

Advertisement

Basdev was born in Sidhpur Ghad village of Kangra district on April 16, 1941. He grew up immersed in the traditions of courage, discipline and duty. He was the son of highly decorated Sardar Bahadur Colonel RS Mankotia (OBI), whose example shaped his early ambition to serve the nation. After completing FA (Class XII), Basdev was selected to the National Defence Academy, marking the beginning of an illustrious military journey.

Advertisement

On December 11, 1962, he was commissioned into 9th Punjab Battalion and he joined a regiment already steeped in heroism. Just two months earlier, Major MS Chowdhary of 9 Punjab had earned the unit its first Maha Vir Chakra in the 1962 war with China. Nine years later, Major Mankotia would proudly uphold that legacy, winning independent India’s second-highest gallantry award and adding more glory to “The Fighting 9th”.

Advertisement

On August 23, 2018, India lost this son of the soil. “He would always help the needy, at times risking his own life,” is how the brave heart’s wife still remembers him.

The battlefield narrative of Major Basdev Singh Mankotia’s heroism during the 1971 war with Pakistan stands as one of the most remarkable accounts of raw courage and steadfast leadership.

Advertisement

In the Western Theatre, he commanded a company of 9th Punjab Battalion, which was entrusted with holding a critical screen position between Ranian and the international border. This narrow stretch of land formed the protective depth of Amritsar and was designated a vital ground that had to be defended at all costs.

Ranian’s dominance over the western and northern approaches made it a prime target of Pakistani forces, who hoped that its capture would open an unobstructed armoured route across the Ravi towards Amritsar.

The Indian Enclave at Ranian, south-east of the confluence of the Ravi and the international border, provided depth to Amritsar and was designated as a vital ground to be defended under all circumstances. Pakistan was desperate to capture Ranian because its troops after crossing the Ravi could make a dash for Amritsar with their armour, unhindered.

In 1971, between December 3 and December 5, the Pakistani troops launched seven fierce, armour-supported assaults on the screen position. Each time, Major Mankotia stood at the very front, calm and resolute and inspiring his men to hold fast. Every attack was beaten back with heavy losses inflicted on the enemy. At one point, when a section of the screen was overrun, he led a swift, fearless counter-attack, charging forward with the battle cry “Durge Mata Ki Jai!” The lost ground was recaptured at great cost to the attackers.

Though he was severely wounded in the shoulder during the action, Major Mankotia refused evacuation, fully aware of the critical importance of the position. His personal courage, absolute disregard for danger and unwavering determination galvanised his men to extraordinary gallantry.

For his conspicuous gallantry, fearless leadership and unwavering determination, Major Mankotia was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime decoration — a tribute to a soldier whose courage helped safeguard Amritsar in 1971.